Ditch ink w/ an AirPrint-enabled Xerox Color Laser Printer for a matched low of $90 (save $50)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022 Color Laser Printer for $89.99 shipped. That’s nearly $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for AirPrint, printing documents from iPhone, iPad, and macOS has never been easier. This heavy-duty printer is built to handle 30,000 prints per month, making it a solid choice for home or office use. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

Looking for a laser with all-in-one capabilities? Have a look at HP’s Laserjet Pro for $79. At such a great price you’ll have to go monochrome-only, but for many folks this could be a negligible tradeoff. With a 16.5 x 14.4 x 10-inch form-factor, this laser AiO is quite small when compared to most of the competition.

Xerox Phaser Color Laser Printer features: