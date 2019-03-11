Ditch ink w/ an AirPrint-enabled Xerox Color Laser Printer for a matched low of $90 (save $50)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022 Color Laser Printer for $89.99 shipped. That’s nearly $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for AirPrint, printing documents from iPhone, iPad, and macOS has never been easier. This heavy-duty printer is built to handle 30,000 prints per month, making it a solid choice for home or office use. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.
Looking for a laser with all-in-one capabilities? Have a look at HP’s Laserjet Pro for $79. At such a great price you’ll have to go monochrome-only, but for many folks this could be a negligible tradeoff. With a 16.5 x 14.4 x 10-inch form-factor, this laser AiO is quite small when compared to most of the competition.
Xerox Phaser Color Laser Printer features:
- Prints up to 18 ppm color / 18 ppm black-and-white and up to 8.5 x 14 Inches paper
- Operating: 340 W, Standby: 45 W, Power save: 10 W. Built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity
- Up to 30,000 images/month, Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi enhanced image quality
- Processor speed :- 525 MHz. Print memory :- 256 MB standard
- Paper capacity :- 150 sheets. Paper size :- 3 x 5 Inches to 8.5 x 14 Inches
- Includes :- Toner cartridge:(capacity: 500 pages), Power cable, USB cable, Software and documentation