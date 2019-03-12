Banana Republic Factory refreshes your wardrobe with an extra 50% off sitewide, deals from $28

Banana Republic Factory takes an extra 50% off with code FAM50 at checkout. Plus, get an extra 40% off clearance with code CLEARANCE. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s All Season 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater in Teal can be worn year-round and is on sale for $24. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $65. It can be styled with jeans, shorts, slacks or joggers. You can also wear it over the Standard-Fit Double-Weave Shirt for a polished look. Even better, this shirt is on sale for just $30, which is 50% off the original rate.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Mock-Neck Jacket $50 (Orig. $100)
- All Season 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater $24 (Orig. $65)
- Standard-Fit Double-Weave Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- Leather Sneaker $28 (Orig. $70)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Textured Knit Moto Jacket $35 (Orig. $70)
- Vegan Suede Block Heel Bootie $35 (Orig. $100)
- Chambray Tie-Sleeve Classic Shirt $33 (Orig. $65)
- Premium Luxe Boyfriend Cardigan $36 (Orig. $60)
- Curvy Fit Sculpt Dark Wash Skinny Jean $40 (Orig. $80)
