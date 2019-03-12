Banana Republic Factory refreshes your wardrobe with an extra 50% off sitewide, deals from $28

- Mar. 12th 2019 11:19 am ET

Banana Republic Factory takes an extra 50% off with code FAM50 at checkout. Plus, get an extra 40% off clearance with code CLEARANCE. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s All Season 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater in Teal can be worn year-round and is on sale for $24. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $65. It can be styled with jeans, shorts, slacks or joggers. You can also wear it over the Standard-Fit Double-Weave Shirt for a polished look. Even better, this shirt is on sale for just $30, which is 50% off the original rate.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

