The Barnes & Noble NOOK Tablet 7 offers full access to Google Play for just $30 (40% off)

Barnes & Noble is offering the NOOK Tablet 7 for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This tablet is often overlooked, but really shouldn’t be. One main reason is that unlike Amazon’s Fire tablet, NOOK gives you full access to the Google Play Store. This means that you won’t need to hack it or deal with sometimes shoddy apps that are in the Amazon Appstore. Reviews are still rolling in, but compared to Amazon’s competing price tag it’s hard to go wrong here.

Prop up your new tablet at nearly any angle with Anker’s $10 stand. It’s made of aluminum and has rubber inserts that protect your devices from scratching. I’m using a similar stand right now for my phone and love that I don’t have to look down. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

