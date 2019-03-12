This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 9:18 am ET

0

The iTunes movie storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning, including a number of notable bundle offers and the first discount on A Star is Born. All of these will become a permanent part of your library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, among a handful of other deals. Head below for more.

Leading the way this week is the first discount on A Star is Born. This wildly-popular film is marked down to $10 from $20, which is a new all-time low. If you’ve not yet experienced this Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga hit, now is the time to add it to your collection.

iTunes is also delivering a handful of new movie bundles deals this week. Going with these multi-film collections is a great way to build out your iTunes library for less. Considering each of these films typically sell for $10 or more, this is a solid value all around. A few of our top picks include:

Other notable iTunes movie deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Colette which starts Keira Knightley in the true story of a French author. With an 88% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating and regular $5+ price tag, this is a great time to check out a new film.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp