This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more

The iTunes movie storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning, including a number of notable bundle offers and the first discount on A Star is Born. All of these will become a permanent part of your library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, among a handful of other deals. Head below for more.
Leading the way this week is the first discount on A Star is Born. This wildly-popular film is marked down to $10 from $20, which is a new all-time low. If you’ve not yet experienced this Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga hit, now is the time to add it to your collection.
iTunes is also delivering a handful of new movie bundles deals this week. Going with these multi-film collections is a great way to build out your iTunes library for less. Considering each of these films typically sell for $10 or more, this is a solid value all around. A few of our top picks include:
- Austin Powers Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostbusters Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Meet the Parents Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Rush Hour Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25+)
- The Smurfs 3-movie Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)
- …and more…
Other notable iTunes movie deals include:
- Crazy Rich Asians: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Post: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Ides of March: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Clueless: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Happy Gilmore: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Colette which starts Keira Knightley in the true story of a French author. With an 88% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating and regular $5+ price tag, this is a great time to check out a new film.