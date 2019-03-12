Give this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker a try while it’s only $19 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker for $19.35. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. This model is regularly up to $28 but has dropped down to $24 or so over the last several months. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Along with the 6-quart capacity, this model features a lid-locking system for easy transportation, various heat settings and a dishwasher-safe stoneware insert. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s 6-quart deal is once again one of the best prices we can find on any slow cooker. Most smaller options go for about as much or more. However, if you’re looking for a silver option, this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry is down to $21 Prime shipped right now. And be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide today where you’ll find deep deals one everything from hand soap and robot vacuums to blenders, cookware and more.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Manual Portable Slow Cooker: