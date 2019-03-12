Get a backup iPhone 6S 32GB + 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value)

$130
Cricket Wireless is offering the Apple iPhone 6S 32GB in Space Gray for $99.99 shipped when you sign up for a new account and port in a non-AT&T number. You’ll also have to purchase a monthly rate plan which starts at $30. This comes out to a total of $130, which beats the price you’d pay on Amazon for a device locked to Simple Mobile which is $200. The iPhone 6S is a great device for kids or grandparents and makes an awesome backup phone as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple iPhone 6S features:

  • 4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch
  • A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.
  • All new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.
  • Touch ID
  • 32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

