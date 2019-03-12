Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled smart home gear is on sale from $36, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 30% off select Leviton Dimmers and Switches. The deals start at $36 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is a two-pack of 15A HomeKit-enabled Decora Smart Switches for $62.96. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best offer we can find. Add a smart dimmer switch to the mix, and easily add voice control to most lights in your home. HomeKit control makes it a great fit for fans of Apple’s ecosystem. Best of all? No extra hub is required. Rated 3.6/5 stars. More below.
You can also grab a two-pack of Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plugs for $47.96. That’s around 20% off the usual going rate. This model does not support HomeKit, but you will get Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Leviton Decora Dimmers feature:
Control home lights the easy way with Apple HomeKit technology. Use the free Leviton Decora Smart Home app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch for full range dimming, adjustable fade rates and LED response activity through the app’s customizable settings. Leviton’s dimming technology ensures smart lighting control, turning lights off whether it’s for a single LED bulb or a strand of holiday lights. The dimmers boast true rocker action; press the top to turn on and the bottom to turn off. Rated for LED and CFL technologies up to 600-Watt with support for legacy incandescent lighting loads up to 1800-Watt. Requires 120-Volt, 60Hz, neutral.