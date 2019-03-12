Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled smart home gear is on sale from $36, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 30% off select Leviton Dimmers and Switches. The deals start at $36 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is a two-pack of 15A HomeKit-enabled Decora Smart Switches for $62.96. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best offer we can find. Add a smart dimmer switch to the mix, and easily add voice control to most lights in your home. HomeKit control makes it a great fit for fans of Apple’s ecosystem. Best of all? No extra hub is required. Rated 3.6/5 stars. More below.

You can also grab a two-pack of Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plugs for $47.96. That’s around 20% off the usual going rate. This model does not support HomeKit, but you will get Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Leviton Decora Dimmers feature: