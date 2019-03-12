LG’s 1080p Smart Projector sports webOS and produces a 10-foot display: $549 (Reg. $800+)

BuyDig is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $549 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $250+ off what Amazon is charging and within a just few bucks of its all-time low. Unlike most projectors out there, this option from LG doesn’t need a set top box since it has webOS baked right in. With Bluetooth support you’ll be able to connect audio without needing to fumble with wiring. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Put your new projector on the ceiling with this Universal Mount for $16. I own this exact mount and it has served me well for going on two years now. Its low cost and wide compatibility explain why it is among Amazon’s best-selling projector mounts. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 600 reviewers.

LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) features:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens

LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)

Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)

Up to 120 Inch Screen Size

Bluetooth Sound Out