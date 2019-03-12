Method Foaming Hand Soap w/ aloe & vitamin E: 6-pack for $8.50 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Method Foaming Hand Soap (10 Ounces each, Sea Minerals) for $8.95. But if you opt for Subscribe & Save your total drops to $8.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 for the Sea Mineral scent, other options go for as much as $25 or so. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked in years. This bundle includes six 10-ounce bottles with Triclosan-free and biodegradable soap that contains vitamin E and aloe. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
One way to use your savings here would be on the Method Foaming Hand Soap refills. You can grab the 28-ounce Waterfall scent for $4.99 as an add-on item right now. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted housewares.
Method Foaming Hand Soap:
- Contains (6) 10 ounce bottles of foaming hand soap
- Naturally derived foaming hand wash.
- Triclosan free and biodegradable. Foamy lather with Vitamin E and aloe
- 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottle.
- Leaves hands soft, clean and sublimely scented.