The 3rd Generation Nest Smart Thermostat is on sale for $174 (Reg. up to $249)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the third generation Nest Smart Thermostat for $173.95 shipped when promo code ALT31 is applied during checkout. Note: be sure to login to your account prior to applying the code. As a comparison, it regularly sells for as much as $249 and currently sits at $214 via Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention as well. Nest’s third generation smart thermostat delivers everything you need to start cutting energy costs. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making it a seamless fit for both. Automatic scheduling and a gorgeous display make it a next-level purchase for your smart home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy a smart thermostat with Honeywell’s lower-priced alternative. This model sports Wi-Fi connectivity, a bright and colorful display, and more. If you’re not attached to the Nest ecosystem, this is an easy buy for less.

Nest Smart Thermostat features: