Be ready for iPhone and MacBook repairs w/ Oria’s highly-rated 76-in-1 Tool Kit: $17.50 (40% off)

- Mar. 12th 2019 1:08 pm ET

$17.50
0

ORIA Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Repair Tool Kit for $17.39 Prime shipped when coupon code HA11ORXLHH has been applied during checkout. That’s $10+ off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This large set includes many of the tools necessary to fix smartphones, laptops, and game consoles. I own one just like this and seem to find a use for it every few weeks or so. If I lost it, there’s no question that I’d immediately order another. Over 600 Amazon shoppers have given this set an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

As you remove tiny screws from electronics, it becomes hard to track where they all go. Not only that, if one rolls onto the carpet, it can be a nightmare trying to find it. This $8 Silicone Repair Mat is bright blue, making it easy to see screws and also offers several slots for keeping them organized and in place.

Oria 76-in-1 Repair Tool Kit features:

  • Package includes 76 in 1 magnetic screwdriver set, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.
  • These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use
