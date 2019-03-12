Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver gets 35% discount to $260 shipped

Newegg offers the Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $259.99 shipped. Normally selling for $399 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 35% discount and is the best cash discount we’ve seen. For comparison, we last saw it sell for list price with a bundled $130 gift card, though today’s offer is $9 less. Headlined by Dolby Atmos audio, this A/V receiver also packs plenty of other features like AirPlay, Sonos and Chromecast connectivity, six HDMI inputs with 4K HDR pass-through and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars, much like the rest of Pioneer’s home theater equipment.
Whether you’ll be upgrading an existing home theater setup or picking up the Pioneer VSX-933 to kick things off, a fantastic way to put your savings to use is to buy the $99 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These speakers are an affordable way to begin making the switch to Dolby Atmos. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup!
Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:
- Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms
- MCACC Sound Calibration
- HDR UHD Pass-Through / UHD Upscaling
- HDMI with Audio Return Channel
- Supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
- 6 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out
- Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- Works with the Google Assistant
- Apple AirPlay / Chromecast built-in
- USB Connectivity
