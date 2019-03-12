Protect your precious MacBook with Beepify Laptop Alarm for $40

When you work in a public place, protecting your MacBook is always a concern. Beepify Laptop Alarm deters potential thieves by blasting out a siren when someone tries to take your Apple machine. You can get this security app on a lifetime subscription now for $39.99 (Orig. $299.95) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Opportunist thieves don’t need much time to strike. Simply taking your eyes off your laptop can be enough.

Beepify can’t stop criminals attempting to steal your MacBook. But this app can make a clean getaway virtually impossible. Essentially, Beepify operates as a car alarm for your Mac.

You can set up Beepify protection in two minutes, and the app offers three modes — each with a different trigger. If someone closes the lid of your MacBook or unplugs the charger, the deafening siren will sound. In addition, Beepify will send a message to your phone via Messenger.

It takes only two clicks to set the alarm, and the same to disarm the alarm.

Order now for $39.99 to get lifetime protection with Beepify, worth $299.95.