Razer’s Esports-endorsed Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset drops to $55 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $80 at retailers like B&H and Razer direct, that’s good for 32% discount and comes within $7 of the all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since August of 2018. Razer’s gaming headset is based around dual 50mm Neodymium Magnet drivers and features a built-in retractable microphone, lightweight headband design and more. Best of all, the Kraken Pro V2 is endorsed by a variety of Esports teams, so you can be sure you’re getting high-end audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers.

A more budget-conscious alternative is the best-selling Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at $30. It’s a lower-end option compared to the Kraken Pro V2, but should get the job done nicely for casual gamers.

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset features:

Featuring neodymium magnets, the 50mm Razer custom tuned drivers have been designed and tuned for greater audio immersion

Optimum form factor for maximum comfort no matter how long the gaming session

The headband, made of Bauxite aluminum, is both lightweight and extremely flexible

Fully-retractable microphone with in-line remote for crystal clear communication

Oval ear cushions-Designed for full-ear coverage, perfect for long-wearing comfort. Sensitivity at 1 kHz- 123 dB..Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz