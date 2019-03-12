Razer’s Esports-endorsed Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset drops to $55 shipped (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 12th 2019 12:14 pm ET

$80 $55
0

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $80 at retailers like B&H and Razer direct, that’s good for 32% discount and comes within $7 of the all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since August of 2018. Razer’s gaming headset is based around dual 50mm Neodymium Magnet drivers and features a built-in retractable microphone, lightweight headband design and more. Best of all, the Kraken Pro V2 is endorsed by a variety of Esports teams, so you can be sure you’re getting high-end audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers.

A more budget-conscious alternative is the best-selling Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at $30. It’s a lower-end option compared to the Kraken Pro V2, but should get the job done nicely for casual gamers.

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset features:

  • Featuring neodymium magnets, the 50mm Razer custom tuned drivers have been designed and tuned for greater audio immersion
  • Optimum form factor for maximum comfort no matter how long the gaming session
  • The headband, made of Bauxite aluminum, is both lightweight and extremely flexible
  • Fully-retractable microphone with in-line remote for crystal clear communication
  • Oval ear cushions-Designed for full-ear coverage, perfect for long-wearing comfort. Sensitivity at 1 kHz- 123 dB..Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

