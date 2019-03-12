SanDisk’s Extreme USB-C SSD adds 500GB of portable storage to your Mac at $90 (Reg. $105+)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External USB-C Solid State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Normally selling for $106 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is $9 less than our previous mention from Black Friday 2018 and is a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550 MBps transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for photographers or anyone who needs speedy on-the-go storage. Over 290 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on coverage.

Those who many not need 500GB of portable storage can instead save a little bit more by opting for the 256GB equivalent. You’ll still bring home the portable USB-C form-factor, but at $17 less than today’s deal.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD features:

500GB Storage Capacity

USB 3.1 Type-C Interface

Up to 550 MB/s Read Speeds

Bus Powered

128-Bit AES Encryption

Rugged Protection

Water, Dust, and Shock Resistant

Formatted as exFAT for Windows & Mac

Includes USB Type-C to Type-C Cable

Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter