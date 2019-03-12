Timex Men’s Expedition Watch hits an Amazon all-time low at $37 shipped (Reg. $50+)

- Mar. 12th 2019 12:40 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Timex Men’s Expedition Field Chronograph Watch in Black and Tan for $36.64 shipped. Regularly $53, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This stylish watch is versatile and water resistant up to 100 meters. Plus, its contrasting tan and black face is very popular and creates a sleek design. Rated 4/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find our more sales going on today.

Timex Field Expedition Watch features:

  • Chronograph Measures Up To 30 Minutes
  • Nylon Performance Strap
  • Allowing for versatility, the Expedition collection comes in durable strap material options from leather to fabric to withstand the outdoor elements.
  • Drawing inspiration from vintage military watches, the unique dial features numerals in increments of five up to 60.
  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

