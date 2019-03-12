These ergonomic keyboard and mouse wrist pads are a must for your desk setup at $6 (40% off)

VicTsingDirect (99% positive all-time feedback from 151,900+) via Amazon offers its Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rest Pad for $5.99 Prime shipped when code LHDR58JL has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $10, it just dropped down to $8.50, with the promo code’s discount taking an extra 30% off. This is an affordable way to increase the ergonomics of your desk setup. They’re comprised of a soft waterproof fabric that receive pressure while typing and browsing the web. Rated 4.6/5 stars, and is also a #1 new release.

Looking to cover your desk in a mousepad instead? VicTsing’s extended gaming pad is a fantastic option at under $14 when you clip the on-page coupon.

VicTsinh Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Pad features: