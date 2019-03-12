This YI Pan & Tilt Dome Camera can be yours for a killer price of $20 Prime shipped (40% off)

Woot is offering the YI 720p Dome Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $12 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This pan and tilt camera features a slick “Auto-Cruise Mode” that horizontally surveys a specified area and automatically records motion events. It supports 345 and 115-degree horizontal and vertical rotations, allowing you to see nearly everything going on in your space. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

If you want to avoid putting footage in the cloud, grab this Samsung 32GB microSD Card for just $8 and you’ll be all set. Going this route will also mean that you’ll duck any monthly fees typically associated with storing recordings in the cloud. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars from over 15,000 Amazon shoppers.

YI Dome Camera features: