This YI Pan & Tilt Dome Camera can be yours for a killer price of $20 Prime shipped (40% off)

- Mar. 12th 2019 12:34 pm ET

Woot is offering the YI 720p Dome Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $12 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This pan and tilt camera features a slick “Auto-Cruise Mode” that horizontally surveys a specified area and automatically records motion events. It supports 345 and 115-degree horizontal and vertical rotations, allowing you to see nearly everything going on in your space. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

If you want to avoid putting footage in the cloud, grab this Samsung 32GB microSD Card for just $8 and you’ll be all set. Going this route will also mean that you’ll duck any monthly fees typically associated with storing recordings in the cloud. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars from over 15,000 Amazon shoppers.

YI Dome Camera features:

  • 720p High-definition, 112° wide-angle advanced glass lens combined with 345° horizontal & 115° vertical rotation range create a complete 360° coverage. Advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads extend the viewing distance to 3 meters in pitch dark with no light pollution, so your baby or pet will not be disturbed by LED glare.
  • Responsive and advanced microphone with a built-in anti-noise filter for a clear 2-way Audio experience. Intercom Mode: one party to talk and listen at a time or Hands-free Mode: both parties talk and listen freely for maximum flexibility.
