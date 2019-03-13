Bring home 6-quarts of stainless steel multi cooker today for just $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)

- Mar. 13th 2019 1:07 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $40
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker (GPC655) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this model sells for closer to $70 at Amazon. For comparison sake, the basic Gourmia 6-quart model without the built-in display goes for $80. Today’s option has a 6-quart capacity, a safety locking lid and 14 preset cooking functions including slow cook, saute/brown, pressure cook, steam and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $40, you’ll be hard pressed to find another multi-cooker at this price from any brand. For comparison, the Instant Pot DUO60 goes for double the price. However, if it’s just a slow cooker you’re looking for, Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker is down to $19 at Target. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, measuring cups, lighting, tools and more.

Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker:

  • MULTI-FUNCTION: One versatile device replaces a variety of specialty appliances. Features a variety of cook modes including slow cook, meat, soup, beans, poultry, sterilize, and more
  • SPEEDSENSE TECHNOLOGY: 1000 watts of power cooks up to 70% faster and retains more nutrients in meals
  • SAFETY LOCK SYSTEM: Patented 12-level lid safety lock system ensures safety while pressure cooker is in-use
  • PRECISION THERMOSTAT: Thermostat automatically regulates cooking temperature and internal pressure for consistent results
  • DELAY TIMER: Programmable 24-hour delay timer lets you conveniently prepare meals in advance
Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $40

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Gourmia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard