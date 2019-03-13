Bring home 6-quarts of stainless steel multi cooker today for just $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker (GPC655) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this model sells for closer to $70 at Amazon. For comparison sake, the basic Gourmia 6-quart model without the built-in display goes for $80. Today’s option has a 6-quart capacity, a safety locking lid and 14 preset cooking functions including slow cook, saute/brown, pressure cook, steam and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
At just $40, you’ll be hard pressed to find another multi-cooker at this price from any brand. For comparison, the Instant Pot DUO60 goes for double the price. However, if it’s just a slow cooker you’re looking for, Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker is down to $19 at Target. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, measuring cups, lighting, tools and more.
Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker:
- MULTI-FUNCTION: One versatile device replaces a variety of specialty appliances. Features a variety of cook modes including slow cook, meat, soup, beans, poultry, sterilize, and more
- SPEEDSENSE TECHNOLOGY: 1000 watts of power cooks up to 70% faster and retains more nutrients in meals
- SAFETY LOCK SYSTEM: Patented 12-level lid safety lock system ensures safety while pressure cooker is in-use
- PRECISION THERMOSTAT: Thermostat automatically regulates cooking temperature and internal pressure for consistent results
- DELAY TIMER: Programmable 24-hour delay timer lets you conveniently prepare meals in advance