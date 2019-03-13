Amazon offers 40% off best-selling Sealight Headlights w/ prices starting from $24

- Mar. 13th 2019 8:55 am ET

Get this deal
40% off from $24
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sealight_LED (97% positive all-time) via Amazon is offering 40% off its vehicle headlight bulbs. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the SEALIGHT S1 Series 12x CSP Chips Low Beam/Fog Light Bulbs for $23.99. Regularly $40, this is the lowest we have tracked in 2019 and matching the all-time low. They allow for “95% plug-and-play installation” and feature up to a 30,000 hour lifespan. This is Amazon’s best-selling headlight kit and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

But there are a whole lot more where that set came from. Today’s sale has loads of options for various vehicles and you’ll even find some 4-packs in there. While we are talking about automotive deals, Aukey’s 1080p dash camera with a 2.7″ LCD and night recording is currently down at $33.50 (Reg. $45).

SEALIGHT S1 Series Fog Headlights:

  • better visibility, super focus and max light output with a wider and farther lighting area,6000k for drivers who want to increase visibility during the day.
  • true plug and play, sized to perfectly fit your housing and plug directly into your factory sockets;here attach video guide. shopping tips: this h11 led didn’t fit toyota 4Runner and 2017~2018 highlander’s housing,and if you meet ” radio interference “,please contact us below your order !
  • bulbs position:h11 h8 h9 low beam or fog light;watt: 40w/bulbs,lumen: 6000lm/pairs,wide volt:12v~24v dc,ip67 waterproof,lifespan:over 30,000 hrs. amazon filter system may not be 100% accurate or up to date,please contact us to confirm which bulb size fit with your vehicle.
Get this deal
40% off from $24

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SEALIGHT

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard