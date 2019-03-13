Amazon offers 40% off best-selling Sealight Headlights w/ prices starting from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sealight_LED (97% positive all-time) via Amazon is offering 40% off its vehicle headlight bulbs. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the SEALIGHT S1 Series 12x CSP Chips Low Beam/Fog Light Bulbs for $23.99. Regularly $40, this is the lowest we have tracked in 2019 and matching the all-time low. They allow for “95% plug-and-play installation” and feature up to a 30,000 hour lifespan. This is Amazon’s best-selling headlight kit and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers.

But there are a whole lot more where that set came from. Today’s sale has loads of options for various vehicles and you’ll even find some 4-packs in there. While we are talking about automotive deals, Aukey’s 1080p dash camera with a 2.7″ LCD and night recording is currently down at $33.50 (Reg. $45).

better visibility, super focus and max light output with a wider and farther lighting area,6000k for drivers who want to increase visibility during the day.

true plug and play, sized to perfectly fit your housing and plug directly into your factory sockets;here attach video guide. shopping tips: this h11 led didn’t fit toyota 4Runner and 2017~2018 highlander’s housing,and if you meet ” radio interference “,please contact us below your order !