Amazon offers 40% off best-selling Sealight Headlights w/ prices starting from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sealight_LED (97% positive all-time) via Amazon is offering 40% off its vehicle headlight bulbs. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the SEALIGHT S1 Series 12x CSP Chips Low Beam/Fog Light Bulbs for $23.99. Regularly $40, this is the lowest we have tracked in 2019 and matching the all-time low. They allow for “95% plug-and-play installation” and feature up to a 30,000 hour lifespan. This is Amazon’s best-selling headlight kit and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers.
But there are a whole lot more where that set came from. Today’s sale has loads of options for various vehicles and you’ll even find some 4-packs in there. While we are talking about automotive deals, Aukey’s 1080p dash camera with a 2.7″ LCD and night recording is currently down at $33.50 (Reg. $45).
SEALIGHT S1 Series Fog Headlights:
- better visibility, super focus and max light output with a wider and farther lighting area,6000k for drivers who want to increase visibility during the day.
- true plug and play, sized to perfectly fit your housing and plug directly into your factory sockets;here attach video guide. shopping tips: this h11 led didn’t fit toyota 4Runner and 2017~2018 highlander’s housing,and if you meet ” radio interference “,please contact us below your order !
- bulbs position:h11 h8 h9 low beam or fog light;watt: 40w/bulbs,lumen: 6000lm/pairs,wide volt:12v~24v dc,ip67 waterproof,lifespan:over 30,000 hrs. amazon filter system may not be 100% accurate or up to date,please contact us to confirm which bulb size fit with your vehicle.