Amazon offers one day all-time lows on Dirt Devil Endura vacuums w/ deals from $48

- Mar. 13th 2019 7:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Dirt Devil vacuums with prices starting from $48. Everything in the sale ships free and carries solid ratings. You can grab the Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Vacuum Cleaner (UD20124, Red) for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Home Depot, it is on sale for $50 over at Target right now and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Features include an “Easy-Empty” 1.5L dirt cup, attachable 10-foot extension wand, a 2-in-1 dusting brush/crevice tool and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more options starting from $63 shipped. But if you’re anything like me you would prefer to have a robot vacuum do it for you instead. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S is an affordable option at $198 but be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Eufy RoboVac 30C.

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Vacuum:

  • No Loss of Suction – Not only is the Endura filter equipped for powerful, long lasting upright vacuum cleaner performance – it’s also easily accessible + rinsable for quick maintenance when you need it
  • Easy-Empty 1. 5L Dirt Cup – Fewer, quicker, and easier trips to the trash, all with the touch of a button
  • Light with a Bite – This compact upright packs some serious multi floor cleaning power in a conveniently lightweight design
  • Quick and Easy Reach – Power through dirt and pet hair high and low with a wave of the attachable extension wand for 10 ft. of extra reach – which stores just as easily on the vacuum when you’re done
  • What’s Included? – A 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool stores on-board for messes at a minute’s notice
