Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB is $999 ($600 off, tax select states only)

- Mar. 13th 2019 7:06 am ET

$999
Today only, B&H offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 512GB in select colors for $999 shipped. That’s good for $600 off the regular going rate. Amazon is currently listing $1,299 or more for this model. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a dual-core 7th generation Kaby Lake Intel i5 processor, 12-inch Retina display, USB-C port and more. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for getting some work done on-the-go.

Leverage today’s savings towards a new USB-C hub. This model has 4K HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet ports, making it ideal for utilizing legacy devices and more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design
