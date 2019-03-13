Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB is $999 ($600 off, tax select states only)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 512GB in select colors for $999 shipped. That’s good for $600 off the regular going rate. Amazon is currently listing $1,299 or more for this model. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a dual-core 7th generation Kaby Lake Intel i5 processor, 12-inch Retina display, USB-C port and more. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for getting some work done on-the-go.

Leverage today’s savings towards a new USB-C hub. This model has 4K HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet ports, making it ideal for utilizing legacy devices and more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features: