Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Good Woofy, Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Asketch, Font Keyboard, Good Woofy, ReliCam, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy FTP & SFTP Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: eDl Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Lite: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III + $10 Amazon GC from $49, NBA Live 19 $4, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Alti – Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cryption: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)