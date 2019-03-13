Dockers Friends & Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide to update your wardrobe

For a limited time only, Dockers cuts 30% off sitewide with promo code FAITHFUL as part of its Friends and Family Sale. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Alpha Khaki Pants with Smart 360 Flex are currently on sale for $39, which is down from the original rate of $72. These pants are available in four color options and they’re also unique with a hidden security zip pocket for safe storage of small items. They also feature stretch for all day comfort and mobility. Pair these pants with the Comfort Flex, Button Down Shirt that’s also on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $60. Find the rest of our top picks from Dockers below.

Our top picks for men include: