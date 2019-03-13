Express updates your wardrobe with steals from $8 during its 40% off sitewide Flash Sale

For a limited time only, Express offers 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals and clearance. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Strappy Lace Front Jumpsuit at $53. For comparison, it was originally priced at $88. This jumpsuit is great for special events and its elongated sleek black look will be flattering. It’s also great to be layered under jackets or cardigans during the start of spring. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for women include:

The most notable deals on men include: