Home Depot discounts popular EGO and Karcher electric outdoor tools from $14

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select outdoor power equipment and accessories from $14. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EGO 56V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $359. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and the best price we can find. This model sports a 56V mower and includes a 5Ah battery plus charger. Its six-position deck height makes it easy to get just the right cut. Jump to the upgraded model with a stainless steel deck and 7.5Ah battery for $599 (Reg. $749). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more.

There’s plenty of other deals inside today’s sale, including a notable discount on the Karcher Outdoor Push Sweeper which is down to $99.99 from the usual $130 price tag. Ideal for outdoor cleaning sessions after winter. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

EGO 56V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Designed to deliver the torque of a gas powered mower without the noise or fumes, this 20 in. 56 Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Mower features a 6 position steel deck. Each mower folds for easy compact storage. The EGO Power+ battery charges in approximately 80 minutes with the included charger.

