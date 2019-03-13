Tote your lunch or favorite beverages in this $11 Igloo Playmate 7-quart Cooler (Reg. $20+)

Amazon offers the Igloo Playmate Pal 7-quart Personal Cooler in Red for $10.97 Prime shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly around $20, which is what you’d currently pay at Ace Hardware, this is tied with a January mention as the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, Amazon sells the same cooler in Blue for $25. The Playmate can hold up to nine 12-ounce cans plus ice. You can also use it as a lunchbox. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Ice cubes can melt, which can get messy. Keep your contents colder for longer with this pack of four Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Lunch Ice Packs at $8. They’re BPA-free.
Playmate Pal 7-quart Personal Cooler features:
- Unique tent shaped locking lid helps prevent spills
- Top push-button for easy one-hand opening
- Lid swings open to either side for easy access
- Molded-in easy-carry handle