MSI’s laptop offers an i7/32GB/1TB NVMe/2TB HDD/RTX 2080: $2,599 ($400 off), more from $289

Amazon is offering the MSI GE75 Raider-023 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2Ghz i7/32GB/1TB/2TB for $2,599 shipped. At $400 off the going rate of $2,999, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. This monster of a computer boasts a 6-core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of lightning-fast NVMe storage with a 2TB hard drive for games, and NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2080 8GB graphics card. All of that is used to output high-quality games to a 17.3-inch 144Hz screen, giving you the ultimate portable gaming machine. Early reviews are positive with a 3.9/5 star rating and MSI is one of the most trusted brands on the market for gaming computers.

Nomad Base Station

Other computers on sale:

MSI Gaming Laptop features: