MSI’s laptop offers an i7/32GB/1TB NVMe/2TB HDD/RTX 2080: $2,599 ($400 off), more from $289

- Mar. 13th 2019 2:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the MSI GE75 Raider-023 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2Ghz i7/32GB/1TB/2TB for $2,599 shipped. At $400 off the going rate of $2,999, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. This monster of a computer boasts a 6-core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of lightning-fast NVMe storage with a 2TB hard drive for games, and NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2080 8GB graphics card. All of that is used to output high-quality games to a 17.3-inch 144Hz screen, giving you the ultimate portable gaming machine. Early reviews are positive with a 3.9/5 star rating and MSI is one of the most trusted brands on the market for gaming computers.

Other computers on sale:

MSI Gaming Laptop features:

  • Display: 17.3″ 144Hz 3ms, 5.7mm 4-sided Ultra Thin Bezel FHD, IPS-Level, 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 8G GDDR6 w/New Ray Tracing Technology
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2 – 4.1GHz
  • Memory: 32GB (16G*2) DDR4 2666MHz 2 Sockets; Max Memory 32GB
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD (512G *2) + 2TB (7200RPM)
  • Cooling: 2 fans, 31 blades each, 4 exhausts, 7 copper heat pipes
  • Special Features: GIANT Speakers x4 (2 speakers, 2 woofers 5x, chamber space), Galactic Warship chassis texture design (base), MSI App player

