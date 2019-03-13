Sabrent’s lightning-fast NVMe SSDs are the perfect upgrade to any gaming PC from 256GB for $40

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $39.94 shipped when you use the code 15P3B4PC at checkout. This is a 15% discount from the normal going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus 250GB NVMe SSD is $90. Though older SATA-based SSD technology was quick, NVMe/PCIe-based SSDs are lightning quick, sporting over 3GB/s transfer speeds. This would make a great boot or game drive in any custom computer build. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more storage? Head below for other variants also on sale.
Other storage sizes on sale:
- 512GB: $80 (Reg. $90)
- w/ code 11ARTQK2
- 1TB: $160 (Reg. $180)
- w/ code 11ARTQK2
- 2TB: $360 (Reg. $400)
- w/ code 10GPJSJA
Sabrent 256GB NVMe SSD features:
- M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
- PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
- Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
- Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
- Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.