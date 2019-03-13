Sabrent’s lightning-fast NVMe SSDs are the perfect upgrade to any gaming PC from 256GB for $40

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $39.94 shipped when you use the code 15P3B4PC at checkout. This is a 15% discount from the normal going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus 250GB NVMe SSD is $90. Though older SATA-based SSD technology was quick, NVMe/PCIe-based SSDs are lightning quick, sporting over 3GB/s transfer speeds. This would make a great boot or game drive in any custom computer build. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more storage? Head below for other variants also on sale.

Other storage sizes on sale:

Sabrent 256GB NVMe SSD features: