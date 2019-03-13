Sabrent’s lightning-fast NVMe SSDs are the perfect upgrade to any gaming PC from 256GB for $40

- Mar. 13th 2019 2:45 pm ET

0

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $39.94 shipped when you use the code 15P3B4PC at checkout. This is a 15% discount from the normal going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus 250GB NVMe SSD is $90. Though older SATA-based SSD technology was quick, NVMe/PCIe-based SSDs are lightning quick, sporting over 3GB/s transfer speeds. This would make a great boot or game drive in any custom computer build. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more storage? Head below for other variants also on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Other storage sizes on sale:

Sabrent 256GB NVMe SSD features:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
  • PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Sabrent

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide