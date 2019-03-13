Samsung’s T5 Portable USB-C 1TB SSD falls to new Amazon low at $178 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T5 Portable 1TB USB-C Solid State Drive for $177.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, as well as Samsung direct for $2 more. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $20 less than our previous mention from Black Friday 2018 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s portable SSD is based on V-NAND storage, which when paired with the USB-C port offers up to 540MBps transfer speeds. The drive’s aluminum enclosure is shock resistant and small enough to fit in even the most compact everyday carry. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,400 customers.

If 1TB is too much storage for you, the 500GB version is currently only $108 shipped. You’ll still be bringing home the same snappy transfer speeds and the premium form-factor, making it a notable budget-conscious alternative.

Samsung T5 Portable USB-C 1TB SSD features:

Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

3-year warranty

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 elevates data transfer speeds to the next level and unleashes a new experience in external storage. With a compact and durable design and password protection, the T5 is truly easy to carry and stores data securely.