For $300 you can add a Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV w/ Fire OS to the mix (Reg. $380)

Amazon offers the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $299.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it was originally listed at $380 and it still fetches that much regularly. Today’s deal is the second best offer we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to upgrade your den or kid’s playroom, this TV will get the job done. Integrated Fire OS features make it easy to stream all of your favorite content. This model supports 4K resolution. Plus, it has three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

Pick up an extra HDMI cable to outfit your new setup. We recommend AmazonBasics as an affordable but trustworthy brand to pair with your Toshiba TV.

Toshiba 4K HDR UHDTV features: