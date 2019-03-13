Still haven’t upgraded to Mesh Wi-Fi? TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac System is only $139 (24% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $138.99 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H and comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches $192 at Best Buy. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 5,500 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mbps network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology and more. Each of the three included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility expand your wired network as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 shoppers.

Those looking to upgrade their existing Wi-Fi network instead of simply replacing it can opt for the Linksys 802.11ac Gigabit Range Extender instead. At $79, it brings many of the Deco M5’s features like multi-user enhancements, up to 1,900Mbps speeds and more to your network. 

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh System features:

  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Up to 1300 Mbps Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • Dual-Band 2.4 and 5 GHz Frequencies
  • 4 x Internal Antennas
  • 1 x Bluetooth Antenna
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports per Unit
  • 1 x USB Type-C Power Connector
  • Multi-User MIMO Technology
  • Quad-Core 684 MHz Processors
  • 32MB Flash Memory / 256MB RAM

