Free cloud storage and 1080p feeds highlight the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Cam, now $99 (Reg. $130)

Newegg offers the TP-Link Kasa 1080p Outdoor Cam for $98.99 shipped when promo code 72MARPC21 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $51 off the original price, down $31 from Amazon and the second best offer we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s Kasa Cam delivers 1080p footage with 48 hours of cloud storage for free. Two-way audio and Alexa plus Google Assistant support make this a solid option for security-focused and smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.
TP-Link Kasa 108p Outdoor Camera review:
- Free Cloud Storage – Access up to 2-days of crystal clear 1080p streaming video at no charge. Watch live or recorded video, download, and share with anyone. Upgrade options available with Kasa Care subscription.
- Protect Your Outdoors – Use crisp 2-way audio to communicate with the delivery person at your front door or use the siren to scare away intruders. With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you of activity of any kind.
- Crystal Clear Video – Sharp and clear, wide-angle 1080P video makes sure you never miss a thing. Manually zoom in to get a closer look to what’s going on, day or night. See something or someone suspicious, just zoom in and get a better view.