Free cloud storage and 1080p feeds highlight the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Cam, now $99 (Reg. $130)

Newegg offers the TP-Link Kasa 1080p Outdoor Cam for $98.99 shipped when promo code 72MARPC21 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $51 off the original price, down $31 from Amazon and the second best offer we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s Kasa Cam delivers 1080p footage with 48 hours of cloud storage for free. Two-way audio and Alexa plus Google Assistant support make this a solid option for security-focused and smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

TP-Link Kasa 108p Outdoor Camera review: