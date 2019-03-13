Under Armour Outlet takes an extra 20% off orders of $100+ with this promo code

Under Armour Outlet takes an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more with code SPRING20 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $60 or more. Note: the prices below do not reflect the above discount.
A standout from this sale is the men’s UA Playoff Golf Polo Shirt that’s available for $39 and originally was priced at $65. This shirt was designed to be breathable for comfort and is great for golf outings and more. It’s available in an array of color options and you can dress it up or down with jeans, slacks or shorts alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks, which you can mix-and-match to hit the required minimum for the coupon above.
Our top picks for men include:
- UA Playoff Golf Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $65)
- Tech 2.0 T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Graphic Shorts $20 (Orig. $25)
- Mircro G Assert 7 Sneakers $42 (Orig. $70)
- Vanish Seamless 1/2 Zip Sweater $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Charged Escape 2 Running Shoes $54 (Orig. $90)
- Mid Crossback Sports Bra $27 (Orig. $35)
- Fly-By Shorts $19 (Orig. $25)
- Vanish Leggings $66 (Orig. $70)
- Breathe Lace X Sneaker $61 (Orig. $88)
