Amazon offers adult board games & kids’ toys at up to 30% off w/ deals from $2.50 Prime shipped

- Mar. 14th 2019 8:22 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select PlayMonster toys and games. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid reviews. There’s a little bit of something for everyone in the family here including adult board games, kids’ toys and much more. There is a wide selection of deals here but we have listed some of our top picks down below to help you sort through all of the best options.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of board games, we also have the Ouija Board Game at its Amazon all-time low of $13 Prime shipped.

Classic Stratego Board Game:

  • The classic game of battlefield strategy!
  • Devise a Plan to capture your opponent’s flag, and use your army wisely!
  • Includes 30 red army pieces, 30 blue army pieces, 2 label sheets, game board, rules
  • For 2 players, ages 8 and up
