This official Dyson refurb V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vac is down to $170 (Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the certified refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. However, the official Dyson eBay store is offering the same model (227593-02) for just $169.99 shipped. The eBay option also includes a 6-month warranty directly from Dyson; Woot only provides a 90-day warranty. This model originally went for as much as $500. Features include cord-free operation, up to 30 minutes of run time, HEPA filtration, the ability to transform into handheld vac and more. Reviews on this particular model are hard to come by but very similar options carry 4+ star ratings. More details below.
We also still have Dyson’s Cordless V6 Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $136 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $600) as well. But whichever option you go for, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of our discounted cookware, small appliances, furniture and much more.
Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vacuum:
- Up to 30 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool
- Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
- Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt
- Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets
- 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum