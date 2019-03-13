Dyson’s Cordless V6 Stick Vacuum Cleaner is yours for just $136 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $600)

The official Dyson Rakuten store is offering its V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (210692-01) in refurbished condition for $135.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout. Originally $600 or so, new models go for around $275 or so at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This model features up to 20 minutes of cordless runtime, a washable filter, and docking charge station; it includes both a combination tool and a crevice tool. This is backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t specifically need a cordless option, today’s Gold Box sale has Dirt Devil vacs starting from just $48 shipped. But if you ask me you might as well grab a ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot at $198 instead. And go check out our hands-on review of the Eufy RoboVac 30C.

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: