Add six spare guitar picks and a Capo key clamp to your collection for just $3 Prime shipped

Lucky Choice (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 6-pack of Guitar Picks and Capo Key Clamp for $3.09 Prime shipped when you use the code 7GLWZBU9 at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. You can never have enough guitar picks, so this kit gives you a spare 6 for your plucking pleasure. Plus, you’ll get a capo key clamp can help save your fingers when playing different keys. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 750 shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
Guitar Picks and Capo Key Clamp features:
- ✔PERFECT SOUND and PRESSURE – The strong spring of capo makes good grip and sits in place; No noticeable buzz
- ✔SOFT PAD – High quality silicone pad on the guitar capo will protect your instrument against damage
- ✔CHANGE EASY – The capo is easy to use and very fast to change,even change keys during a song
- ✔WIDELY USED – Acoustic and electric guitar capo,banjo ukulele capo,classical guitar capo
- ✔FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY provided,Package includes:1pcs alloy capo & 6pcs 0.46mm thin picks