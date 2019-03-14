Add six spare guitar picks and a Capo key clamp to your collection for just $3 Prime shipped

- Mar. 14th 2019 4:44 pm ET

0

Lucky Choice (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 6-pack of Guitar Picks and Capo Key Clamp for $3.09 Prime shipped when you use the code 7GLWZBU9 at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. You can never have enough guitar picks, so this kit gives you a spare 6 for your plucking pleasure. Plus, you’ll get a capo key clamp can help save your fingers when playing different keys. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 750 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Guitar Picks and Capo Key Clamp features:

  • ✔PERFECT SOUND and PRESSURE – The strong spring of capo makes good grip and sits in place; No noticeable buzz
  • ✔SOFT PAD – High quality silicone pad on the guitar capo will protect your instrument against damage
  • ✔CHANGE EASY – The capo is easy to use and very fast to change,even change keys during a song
  • ✔WIDELY USED – Acoustic and electric guitar capo,banjo ukulele capo,classical guitar capo
  • ✔FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY provided,Package includes:1pcs alloy capo & 6pcs 0.46mm thin picks

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide