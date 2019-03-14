This Jackery Power Station wields a 46400mAh capacity, USB-C port, more: $110 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $30 off the current rate there, a $60 savings compared to what it had been fetching, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. With an incredible 46400mAh capacity, this beefy battery is great for power outages, camping, and more. When depleted, it can be fully recharged in 5 hours, meaning that you’ll be able to plug it in when going to bed and it’ll be ready to go again in the morning. Ports include AC, USB-C, 2x USB-A, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
Would you prefer a smaller option? Have a look at Jackery’s Supercharge Battery Pack for $50. Although it’s small, it offers a 19200mAh capacity and a USB-C port that can charge at 45W speeds, allowing you to leave your MacBook power adapter at home.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 features:
- High capacity generator power station: 167Wh (46,400mah/3.6V), much bigger capacity than similar power station; Equipped with 1* AC inverter(110V 60Hz 100W 150W Peak), 1*USB-C port(5V 3A), 2* smart fit USB-A ports(5V 2.4A) and 1* standard DC 12V port(12V/7A); It can charge everything from smartphones,tablets and laptops to cameras,Nintendo and drones; It could power other devices while recharge itself.Affords power while camping off-grid, at festivals, fishing hunting and short blackouts
- Quiet generator & clean power eco-friendly: Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a lithium battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! To recharge it, simply plug the unit into a wall socket, a car or a solar panel (sold separately). Full charge takes 5 hours by wall socket and car, and 8-10 hours by solar panel depending on weather