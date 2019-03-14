Kenwood’s 7-Inch In-Dash Receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your car for $300 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Kenwood Seven-Inch DDX6705S CarPlay and Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $299.95 shipped. Normally selling for $400 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate. Today’s offer comes within $13 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. Kenwood’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride. It’s a fantastic way to upgrade your car, with the seven-inch touchscreen display making it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Note: shipping is currently delayed, though you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 90 Best Buy shoppers.

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of the CarPlay or Android Auto functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood 7-Inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver features:

6.8″ WVGA Clear Resistive Touch Panel

High-Resolution Audio Ready

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Ready

Dual Camera Input