Get a Prime Book Box + Echo Dot Kids for just $21 via Amazon ($55 value)

Amazon offers Prime members its Book Box plus an Echo Dot Kids Edition for $20.98 shipped. Here’s how it works, simply head over to this landing page and follow the instructions. If you’re not yet a Prime member sure to sign-up first. Then grab a Prime Book Box for $19.99 before March 26th. You’ll then receive a promotional discount for an $0.99 Echo Dot Kids which will automatically be applied when you checkout by April 2nd. While there are plenty of steps here to deal with, you are getting $55 worth of value. Prime Book Box is a great way to hook your kids up with some new reading, learn more here in our previous coverage. Meanwhile, Echo Dot Kids delivers child-friendly content and all of the usual Alexa features you’ve come to love. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Terms and Conditions:
- This is a limited-time offer while supplies last. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
- Offer valid for Prime members who sign up for a Prime Book Box subscription between March 12, 2019 00:00AM PT and March 26, 2019 11:59PM PT. The order must ship before receiving the discount. Please allow up to 48 hours after your first Prime Book Box order has shipped for the promotional discount to be applied to your Amazon account.
- The discount will automatically be applied to eligible items at checkout and expires April 2, 2019 11:59PM PT or while supplies last, whichever is earlier.
- The offer is valid for new Prime Book Box subscriptions only.
- The discount may only be redeemed through the Amazon account of the Prime Book Box subscription.
- Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions (i.e. no promos stacking).
- Offer is limited to one per customer and account, is non-transferable and may not be resold.