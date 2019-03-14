This Ryobi Combo Kit delivers a saw and drill for $79 shipped (Reg. $99)

- Mar. 14th 2019 4:47 pm ET

$79
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Saw and Drill for $79 shipped. That’s good for $20 off and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes everything you need for DIY projects this spring, including a drill and circular saw. Includes a 1.3Ah battery and wall charger with purchase, along with a carrying case for easy organization. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a DEWALT 40-piece impact driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to get started with projects. Even better, it ships with a case that makes it easy to keep things organized.

Ryobi ONE+ Tool Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Circular Saw, 1.3 Ah Battery, Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. The Drill is equipped with a 1/2 in. heavy duty keyless chuck and features a 24 position clutch and 2-speed gear box. The Circular Saw has a left side blade that provides improved cut line visibility. The 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery features fade-free power for maximum performance. The 18-Volt ONE+ Charger features IntelliPort technology to protect battery cells and maximize battery life while conserving energy. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this kit includes a Drill, a Circular Saw, an 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18-Volt ONE+ Dual Chemistry Charger with IntelliPort Technology, a screwdriver bit, a circular saw blade, a blade wrench, a tool bag, and an operator’s manual.

$79

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp