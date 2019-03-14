Upgrading to an SSD? Don’t forget to pick up these mounting kits from $3 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch SSD to HDD Mounting Kit for $4.89 Prime shipped when you use the code 50S86MMS at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. If you’re planning to upgrade your computer to a new and speedy SSD, this is a great way to make sure you’ve got a place to mount it. Because SSDs are only 2.5-inches wide, they don’t fit in older hard drive slots. This kit includes the metal adapter, two SATA data cables, a Molex to SATA power adapter, and multiple screws, giving you everything you’ll need for the upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.
Nomad Base Station
If you already have all of the cables you need, then opt to pick up just the bracket itself for $3.39 Prime shipped with the same code. Also 50% off its going rate, this is the best available.
Sabrent 2.5″ to 3.5″ Mounting Kit features:
- Molex 4 Pin to x2 15 Pin SATA Power Splitter Cable and x2 SATA Cables (Data) included
- Screw pack included to mount the drives
- Quick and easy installation
- Compatible with all types of 2.5″ hard drive. Including SSD DRIVES!!!
- For use in 3.5″ internal drive bay