Upgrading to an SSD? Don’t forget to pick up these mounting kits from $3 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch SSD to HDD Mounting Kit for $4.89 Prime shipped when you use the code 50S86MMS at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. If you’re planning to upgrade your computer to a new and speedy SSD, this is a great way to make sure you’ve got a place to mount it. Because SSDs are only 2.5-inches wide, they don’t fit in older hard drive slots. This kit includes the metal adapter, two SATA data cables, a Molex to SATA power adapter, and multiple screws, giving you everything you’ll need for the upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

If you already have all of the cables you need, then opt to pick up just the bracket itself for $3.39 Prime shipped with the same code. Also 50% off its going rate, this is the best available.

Sabrent 2.5″ to 3.5″ Mounting Kit features: