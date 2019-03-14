Teac Analog Belt Drive Turntable with USB (Walnut or Black) at $90 off: $160 shipped

BuyDig is offering the Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable with USB (in black or Walnut) for $159.95 shipped. Use code SPIN at checkout. Regularly $249 at Amazon and B&H, this is an $89 price drop and the best price we can find. This model features a built-in phono equalizer/preamp, 33 1/3 and 45 rpm record support, rubber mat, dust cover, aluminum die-cast platter and USB connectivity. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At nearly $100 off, today’s deal is certainly worth a look if you’re in the market for a new turntable setup. You can grab one for less like the highly-rated Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK at $99 shipped. However, you won’t get the USB connection on this model which can be handy for digitizing vinyl records.

Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable: