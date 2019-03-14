Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: REKT!, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, more

- Mar. 14th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including REKT!, The School: White Day, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, 30 Second Life: Redux and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MathEdge Multiplication: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Professional: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited Las Vegas – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Cat HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: REKT!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 30 Second Life: Redux: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy FTP & SFTP Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: eDl Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Lite: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare: $10 (Reg. $20)

