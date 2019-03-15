Anker’s PowerHouse wields a 120,000mAh capacity, fast-charging USB, more: $350 ($150 off)

- Mar. 15th 2019 5:02 pm ET

$350
AnkerDirect via eBay Daily Deals is offering its PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $500, the Amazon listing currently has a $50 coupon, making the deal at eBay $100 less than the current sale price. Today’s deal is a match for the best we’ve seen. This beast of a battery wields four fast-charging USB ports, a 110V AC outlet, and a 12V car socket. Don’t let its compact form-factor deceive you, the Anker PowerHouse is ready to power everything from smartphones to mini refrigerators. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Would you like an option with a built-in USB-C port? Peek at Jackery’s $120 PowerBar to see if that’s what you’ve been looking for. In addition to USB-C, this battery also has an AC outlet, two USB-A ports and a 20800mAh capacity that’s sure to keep your devices powered up for quite a while.

Anker PowerHouse Portable Rechargeable Generator features:

  • Portable Power: Off-grid power supply for camping or emergency backup, capable of powering lamps, phones, laptops, TVs and even mini fridges. PowerHouse boasts triple output modes: a 12V car socket, an 110V AC outlet (for devices up to 120W) and 4 fast-charging USB ports.
  • Remarkably Compact: PowerHouse is possibly the smallest and lightest 400Wh power supply on the market. A high-density lithium-ion battery allows for a more compact build than that of lead-acid power packs.
  • Safety Guaranteed: Battery Management System (BMS) undertakes voltage control, temperature control and more advanced safety operations, ensuring complete protection for you and your devices.
Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

