Anker’s PowerHouse wields a 120,000mAh capacity, fast-charging USB, more: $350 ($150 off)

AnkerDirect via eBay Daily Deals is offering its PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $500, the Amazon listing currently has a $50 coupon, making the deal at eBay $100 less than the current sale price. Today’s deal is a match for the best we’ve seen. This beast of a battery wields four fast-charging USB ports, a 110V AC outlet, and a 12V car socket. Don’t let its compact form-factor deceive you, the Anker PowerHouse is ready to power everything from smartphones to mini refrigerators. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Would you like an option with a built-in USB-C port? Peek at Jackery’s $120 PowerBar to see if that’s what you’ve been looking for. In addition to USB-C, this battery also has an AC outlet, two USB-A ports and a 20800mAh capacity that’s sure to keep your devices powered up for quite a while.

Anker PowerHouse Portable Rechargeable Generator features: