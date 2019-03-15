Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 returns to Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Silver for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $129, with the next offer being $125 at B&H. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. Magic Trackpad 2 offers gesture control, Force Touch capabilities, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. I personally like to use it to scroll long webpages and documents with my off-hand. Charges via integrated Lightning port. Learn more here.
If you’re looking for a truly budget-focused alternative, Amazon’s in-house wireless mouse offers a traditional and slim design. There’s a lot to like here at just $10, but it obviously won’t compare to Apple’s Magic Trackpad in terms of features.
Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:
- Redesigned and rechargeable, Magic Trackpad 2 includes a built-in battery and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.
- Four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.
- Magic Trackpad 2 also features an edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 per cent larger than the previous trackpad. This design, along with a lower profile, makes scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.