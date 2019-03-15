Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 returns to Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Silver for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $129, with the next offer being $125 at B&H. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. Magic Trackpad 2 offers gesture control, Force Touch capabilities, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. I personally like to use it to scroll long webpages and documents with my off-hand. Charges via integrated Lightning port. Learn more here.

If you’re looking for a truly budget-focused alternative, Amazon’s in-house wireless mouse offers a traditional and slim design. There’s a lot to like here at just $10, but it obviously won’t compare to Apple’s Magic Trackpad in terms of features.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features: