Save big on Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro from $430, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Mar. 15th 2019 7:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi in certified refurbished condition from $429.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. Upgrade to the 12.9-inch model for $559.99. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a new case for your iPad Pro. We highly-recommend this option from JETech that’s available in various colors from just $7.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP Camera
