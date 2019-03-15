Refresh board game night w/ deals from $9: Monopoly, Azul, Ouija, Pandemic, more

The official Hasbro eBay store is offering the Monopoly Junior: Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2 Edition board game for $11.99 shipped. Regularly $15 at Target and Walmart, Amazon sellers have it starting at a bloated $23+ and today’s deal is the best price we can find. The Incredibles 2 Junior Edition is a “simple and fast-playing version” of the classic board game. It includes 4 character tokens, 24 Chance cards, 48 character markers, 90 M1 banknotes, die, and game guide. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best board game deals.
More of the Best Board Game Deals:
- Monopoly: Fortnite Edition $9 (Reg. $13+)
- Monopoly for Millennials $12 (Reg. $20)
- Azul Board Game $23 (Reg. $29+)
- Hasbro Ouija Board Game $13 (Reg. $18)
- Pandemic Experimental Meds $16.50 (Reg $20)
- Disney Song Challenge $10 (Reg. up to $20)
- And more…
Monopoly Junior: Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2 Edition:
- Simple and fast-playing version of the Monopoly game
- Buy locations and vehicles inspired by the world of the Incredibles family
- Cards themed to the events of Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2
- The hero with the most Monopoly money saves the day
- Includes gameboard, 4 character tokens, 24 Chance cards, 48 character markers, 90 M1 banknotes, die, and game guide. Ages 5 and up. For 2 to 4 players.