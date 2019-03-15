Here’s a 3-pack of Dunlop’s spring-loaded guitar Pickholders from just $4.50 (25% off)

Mar. 15th 2019

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Dunlop Pickholders (5005R) for $4.49 as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in an order of at least $25 in order to redeem the special price and free shipping. The 3-pack is regularly between $7 and $9 or more over the last several months on Amazon and is now about 25% off. For comparison, a single Dunlop Pickholder goes for $1.99 at Amazon, Sweetwater, and elsewhere. It is spring-loaded and has an adhesive on the back so you can stick it wherever is most convenient. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 customers. More details below.

While we are talking guitars, here a 6-pack of picks and a capo for just $3 Prime shipped. And be sure to check out IK’s new iRig Micro Amp with an iOS/Mac recording interface.

Dunlop Pickholder:

The Dunlop Pickholder is spring-loaded—every time you pull a pick out, the next one moves forward so that you can grab it as soon as you need it without having to fumble around.

  • Spring-loaded, sleek pick holder keeps picks close at hand
  • Adhesive back for convenient placement
  • Black plastic construction
